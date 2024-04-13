10-year-old girl's 'mad' guitar skills shocks people, netizens can't get enough of her. Watch

Becoming proficient in playing a musical instrument is no easy feat - it requires countless hours of dedication and practice. However, 10-year-old Maya Neelakantan seems to have already achieved mastery of the guitar. A video displaying her impressive skills was posted on Instagram and has since gone viral. The young prodigy's performance has garnered widespread admiration and praise from countless viewers. Maya Neelakantan performing Slayer's song on her guitar.

Maya Neelakantan showcased her exceptional guitar skills on Instagram by sharing a video of herself flawlessly covering Slayer's iconic metal track - Raining Blood. In the video, she effortlessly strums the guitar strings while hitting every note with precision and accuracy. Her outstanding performance has garnered widespread appreciation from metal music lovers and guitar enthusiasts alike. (Also Read: Girl’s amazing rendition of Animal song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge stuns people)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained close to 64,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Pakistani singer’s soul-touching rendition of Kailash Kher’s Saiyyan has people’s hearts)

Check out what people had to say about the video:

An individual wrote, "Very good technique on the left hand. Fingers stay close to the fretboard."

A second shared, "I hope to play like this one day! That sounds absolutely amazing!"

"That was insane. Keep up the good work, young lady," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "This is mad talent!"

"Girl, you are so amazing! I got chills. What got you interested in metal? I find this just absolutely amazing! Can't wait to watch your journey!" commented a fifth.

A sixth shared, "This young lady is just off the foot good. I'm so proud of her, I don't even know her, but she's great. I want to follow her page."

A seventh added, "Maya. You rock. Awesome. One of the best Indian girl guitarists I've ever seen in my life, mind-rocking."