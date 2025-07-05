Delhi Metro passenger narrowly avoids scam by fake corporate employee at Rajiv Chowk station

In a cautionary tale that has resonated with many online, a Delhi Metro commuter recently shared his unsettling encounter with an alleged scammer at the bustling Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. The post, shared on Reddit by user @TAG-EE, has since sparked widespread discussion about the growing frequency of such scams in public spaces. A metro user encountered a scammer at Rajiv Chowk who posed as a corporate employee needing urgent funds due to a ‘bank server issue’.

The incident reportedly took place while the user was waiting for his train. “A guy in a kurta and jeans walked up to me, claiming he worked at Chennai,” the post begins. “The first thing he did was ask if I knew English. I said yes, and then he showed me his PhonePe screen, saying his bank’s server was down and he urgently needed ₹570.”

According to the post, the man promised to repay the money as soon as the server was back up. However, the user grew suspicious after noticing the man’s unkempt appearance, particularly his overgrown and dirty nails—uncharacteristic for someone claiming to be a corporate employee.

“I told him I also had an account in the same bank and would check if my server was working (spoiler: I don’t have an account there),” the post reads. The scammer allegedly insisted that the issue was specific to his branch in Chennai, to which the user responded that bank servers are centralised. When the ID card the man wore turned out to be vague and lacking company credentials, the commuter walked away.

He concluded his post with a warning: “Be careful of people who approach you with urgent money requests and elaborate stories. Scammers are getting creative and can look convincing at first glance.”

Check out the post here:

Mixed reactions flood the comments

The post titled "Got approached by a scammer at Rajiv Chowk metro Station" has attracted several responses from fellow users, many of whom shared similar experiences or thoughts on the incident.

One commenter remarked, “Mere se bas puchte hai - time kya hua hai, ye xyz metro yahi pe aayegi, charger hoga aapke paas…” while another noted, “Bhai so true… kai baar old age people ko to upar tak chhod ke bhi aana padta hai saath me, but it feels good helping them.”

Reflecting on similar encounters, a user said, “Lolz. First time? When I was a regular metro user this used to be a quarterly experience—guys in cars running out of petrol, students who had lost metro cards, some dude with a snake too :). Just say no.”

Another user highlighted the unfortunate consequence of such scams: “On logo ki wajah se people in a genuine fix don't get help.”

One commenter added somberly, “I have been helped by strangers in need but I don't see that happening anytime soon now.”