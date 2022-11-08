Home / Trending / Delhi Police warns people against the danger of using phones while driving

Delhi Police warns people against the danger of using phones while driving

Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:26 PM IST

Delhi Police recently shared a video where they warned people against the danger of driving while using a phone. Take a look at it inside.

Delhi Police warms people against the danger of using phone while driving.(Twitter/@DelhiPolice)
ByVrinda Jain

In today's age, one cannot imagine their life without a phone. We do most of our work on them and scroll through various social media sites. Smartphones undoubtedly have become a large part of our lives. In fact, if you notice and look around, many people are walking on the road with their eyes on the screens. Recently, the official handle of Delhi Police has warned people against the dangers of this and shared a video.

In the short video shared on Twitter, you can see people using their phones while walking down the streets. As they are not looking up, a person collides with another person, someone gets hit by a pole, and another person falls into a pond. Then further in the video, they added that if one cannot take care of themselves while walking and using a phone, then how will they look after themselves while driving and using a mobile?

In the post's caption, Delhi Police wrote, "While driving, keep the focus only on the road, not the mobile.

Take a look at the video shared by Delhi Police here:

Since this post was shared, it has been viewed 13,000 times and has 414 likes. Many people have also commented on the video. One person in the comments wrote, "Right, you are putting your life as well as the lives of others at risk." Another person said, "Very good initiative to make people aware." A third person wrote, "Excellent Message. "

delhi police driving accident
