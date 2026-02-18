Delhi’s Leela Palace, Taj and other 5-stars go all out for VIP guests during AI summit
As the India AI Impact Summit kicked off on February 16, five-star hotels in Delhi went all out to welcome their VIP guests.
Delhi is brimming with VIPs this week, thanks to the high-profile AI summit currently underway in the national capital. The India AI Impact Summit is bringing some of the world’s top tech leaders, policymakers and international dignitaries to the national capital of India — and 5-star hotels in the city have seen their tariffs skyrocket as a result.
Some of the city’s top hotels were booked out weeks in advance. Others saw their prices go up exponentially — crossing ₹2.5 lakh per night in some cases.
As the India AI Impact Summit kicked off on February 16, five-star hotels in the city went all out to welcome their VIP guests.
Leela Palace curates special menus, customised amenities
The Leela Palace New Delhi, a five-star luxury business hotel in the heart of the Diplomatic Enclave, told HT.com that it is “hosting distinguished global leaders and delegates attending the AI summit”.
Special arrangements have been made for these VIP guests, while security at the hotel has also been ramped up.
Guests will be greeted with curated welcome amenities, including the Leela Welcome Platter and a signature welcome drink called Leela Amrit.
Each room will have customised in-room amenities based on individual guest preferences. Moreover, guests will also receive elegant keepsakes that reflect Indian sophistication and luxury.
Preeti Makhija, General Manager, The Leela Palace New Delhi, said, “From arrival to departure, every touchpoint has been carefully curated to deliver comfort, efficiency and complete discretion. For us, this is not only about hosting an event of global significance, but about presenting the finest of The Leela experience while reflecting the spirit and hospitality of India on a global stage.”
To that end, a dedicated butler team will look after guests from arrival to departure, ensuring smooth and discreet service. The hotel also has round-the-clock (24x7) security protocols to ensure safety while maintaining a warm, welcoming environment.
Seasonal produce, millets in limelight
The Leela Palace said that menus have been curated well in advance, keeping in mind cultural backgrounds, dietary needs and personal preferences. Guests will be offered select dishes from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants.
Meals will feature seasonal produce, millet-based items, homemade amenities, and handcrafted Indian sweets (mithai).
“At The Leela Palace New Delhi, preparation to host global dignitaries began well in advance, with thoughtful planning and close attention to every detail,” said Chef Karan Thakur, Executive Chef, The Leela Palace New Delhi.
“Our approach is both structured and intuitive, understanding individual preferences, cultural nuances and dietary considerations to ensure each guest feels completely at ease.
“As part of the menu programming, we have curated a refined selection of signature dishes from our award-winning restaurants, carefully tailored to suit the preferences of attending leaders and delegates. The menus also incorporate health-focused elements inspired by our holistic wellness programme, Aujasya by The Leela.
“Seasonal produce, millet focused homemade amenities and handcrafted Indian mithai offering a balanced expression of nourishment and tradition are also part of our nuanced presentation,” said Thakur.
Taj Palace welcomes AI summit guests
The Taj Palace in Delhi has similarly made special arrangements for VIP guests who will attend the AI summit.
“At the Capital's Palace, we're all set to welcome dignitaries and delegates from across the world for the AI Impact Summit India 2026 with timeless traditions, heartfelt rituals and thoughtfully crafted culinary journeys, continuing a legacy of hospitality shaped over generations,” the five-star hotel said in an Instagram post.
Guests at the hotel will get to taste single-origin chocolates and regional treats. Like the Leela Palace, the Taj too has paid special attention to detail with thoughtfully crafted in-room amenities for the visiting delegates.
Visuals shared on social media show banners and standees put up to welcome AI summit delegates to the Taj in Delhi. Delegates will be presented with chocolates that come in a special AI summit blue box, with each box containing four treats.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More