Delhi’s Leela Palace, Taj and other 5-stars go all out for VIP guests during AI summit

Delhi is brimming with VIPs this week, thanks to the high-profile AI summit currently underway in the national capital. The India AI Impact Summit is bringing some of the world’s top tech leaders, policymakers and international dignitaries to the national capital of India — and 5-star hotels in the city have seen their tariffs skyrocket as a result. The Leela Palace New Delhi is among the hotels where VIP delegates will stay during the AI summit Some of the city’s top hotels were booked out weeks in advance. Others saw their prices go up exponentially — crossing ₹2.5 lakh per night in some cases. As the India AI Impact Summit kicked off on February 16, five-star hotels in the city went all out to welcome their VIP guests. Leela Palace curates special menus, customised amenities The Leela Palace New Delhi, a five-star luxury business hotel in the heart of the Diplomatic Enclave, told HT.com that it is “hosting distinguished global leaders and delegates attending the AI summit”. Special arrangements have been made for these VIP guests, while security at the hotel has also been ramped up. Guests will be greeted with curated welcome amenities, including the Leela Welcome Platter and a signature welcome drink called Leela Amrit.

The Leela Palace New Delhi is welcoming AI summit delegates with special menus

Each room will have customised in-room amenities based on individual guest preferences. Moreover, guests will also receive elegant keepsakes that reflect Indian sophistication and luxury. Preeti Makhija, General Manager, The Leela Palace New Delhi, said, “From arrival to departure, every touchpoint has been carefully curated to deliver comfort, efficiency and complete discretion. For us, this is not only about hosting an event of global significance, but about presenting the finest of The Leela experience while reflecting the spirit and hospitality of India on a global stage.” To that end, a dedicated butler team will look after guests from arrival to departure, ensuring smooth and discreet service. The hotel also has round-the-clock (24x7) security protocols to ensure safety while maintaining a warm, welcoming environment. Seasonal produce, millets in limelight The Leela Palace said that menus have been curated well in advance, keeping in mind cultural backgrounds, dietary needs and personal preferences. Guests will be offered select dishes from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants. Meals will feature seasonal produce, millet-based items, homemade amenities, and handcrafted Indian sweets (mithai). “At The Leela Palace New Delhi, preparation to host global dignitaries began well in advance, with thoughtful planning and close attention to every detail,” said Chef Karan Thakur, Executive Chef, The Leela Palace New Delhi. “Our approach is both structured and intuitive, understanding individual preferences, cultural nuances and dietary considerations to ensure each guest feels completely at ease. “As part of the menu programming, we have curated a refined selection of signature dishes from our award-winning restaurants, carefully tailored to suit the preferences of attending leaders and delegates. The menus also incorporate health-focused elements inspired by our holistic wellness programme, Aujasya by The Leela. “Seasonal produce, millet focused homemade amenities and handcrafted Indian mithai offering a balanced expression of nourishment and tradition are also part of our nuanced presentation,” said Thakur. Taj Palace welcomes AI summit guests The Taj Palace in Delhi has similarly made special arrangements for VIP guests who will attend the AI summit.