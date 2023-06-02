Delightful video shows hornbill collecting fruits for its family. Watch

Every day we come across several pictures and videos that inform us about wildlife and animals. These videos are often intriguing to watch and may even capture the attention of many. Now, another wildlife-related clip is going viral. It shows a hornbill collecting fruits for its family. Hornbill picking fruits for family.(Twitter/@Parveen Kaswan)

“As soon as you enter #Forest. This hornbill is collecting fruits. It’s nesting time for them. Females are with kids in nests,” wrote Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. He also shared a video where you can see a hornbill picking fruits.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 20,000 times. The share has also received over 700 likes and several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Nature never stops to amaze. I have heard that during the nesting period female hornbill don't leave the nest for 3 months and it's the male who feeds." A second added, "I didn't know hornbills were seen in India purely because of how exotic they looked to me. Thanks to you I have now focused more towards the forests and seen a few migrating towards Kerala ig. Their distinctive flight makes them a bit easier to spot high in the sky! Tysm!" A third posted, "Wow, the sounds of the forest are so peaceful and calm."