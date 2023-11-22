Delta airline pilot flies over 1000 km to return lost book

After a pilot with Delta spotted a lost book at Atlanta airport, he made sure it found its way back to the library it was borrowed from. Not only that, but Ben, the pilot, also attached a special note while returning the book. His note has tugged at the heartstrings of many. Delta airline pilot returned this book. (Instagram/@jocolibrary)

“Library lovers, show random acts of kindness every day. Like our new friend Ben, a pilot with @delta, who noticed this book in the B Concourse of the Atlanta airport and wanted to be sure it found its way home. Ben, if you see this, we think you're pretty awesome. Come say hello if you ever find yourself in our neck of the woods,” wrote Johnson County Library as they shared about the incident on Instagram.

The library also attached Ben’s note in the post. The note explains how Ben himself is an avid reader, and when he noticed the book he picked it up and thought of bringing it back to the library. In addition, he also asked the library if there is any late fee that needs to be paid, he would be happy to pay it.

Take a look at the post shared by the library here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked several times and has received various comments.

The author of the lost book, Sarah Mlynowski, also replied to the post and said, "Thank you for sharing this amazing act of kindness! I'm the author of the Whatever After series, and I love this story so much. I was just on a Delta flight from Florida this week...maybe Captain Ben was my pilot? I would love to send your branch, the reader and Captain Ben some books if you can put me in touch?"

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “What a kind gesture! I wonder if he read the book before returning it."

A second shared, "Readers are the best community of peoples."

"Love this," a third commented.