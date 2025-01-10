Delta Airlines earns praise for helping woman say goodbye to her mother in her final hours

Delta Airlines has earned widespread praise online after a heartwarming story surfaced about the airline's efforts to help a woman spend precious final moments with her dying mother. The emotional account was shared by Hannah White, whose video chronicling the experience has since gone viral, as reported by CNN. Delta Airlines delayed a flight, helping a woman reach her dying mother in time. (AP)

A flight against time

Hannah White’s mother, Kathleen Nelson, was in critical condition due to undiagnosed pneumonia that escalated into septic shock. After doctors informed White that her mother had only hours to live, she quickly booked a flight from Dallas, Texas, to North Dakota with a layover in Minneapolis.

However, her journey faced a significant hurdle when mechanical issues delayed her first flight at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport for over an hour. This made it almost certain she would miss her connecting flight to North Dakota.

Overcome with emotion, White explained her situation to a flight attendant. While the airline's automatic rebooking system arranged a new flight for her the next day, the thought of not being able to see her mother one last time left her in tears.

“I bawled in my seat, knowing there was a possibility I wouldn’t be able to say goodbye,” White shared in her video.

Captain to the rescue

In a remarkable gesture, Captain Keith Napolitano, the pilot of White’s flight, intervened. He contacted the pilot of the connecting flight in Minneapolis, asking if it could be held until White arrived. Despite the challenges, the other pilot agreed to delay the flight for nearly 30 minutes, ensuring White could make it.

Delta staff and passengers went above and beyond to help. White was moved to the front of the plane to disembark quickly, and a fellow passenger even provided a map of the Minneapolis airport to guide her.

"My mom passed away the next day,” White shared tearfully. “Delta’s kindness gave me 24 extra hours with her. I was able to say ‘I love you’ one last time and provide her the comfort she gave me my whole life.”

Internet applauds

The story struck a chord online, with thousands praising the crew's compassion.

One commenter said, “This is what humanity looks like. Thank you, Delta.”

Another noted, “The pilot and crew deserve all the recognition for this act of kindness.”

A third wrote, “Such a powerful reminder that a small decision can change someone’s life.”