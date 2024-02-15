Delta flight forced to return after maggots rained on passengers from overhead bin

In an unsettling incident onboard a Delta flight, passengers were shocked after maggots started to fall from the overhead bin. The flight, which was going from Amsterdam to Detroit, had to return to Schipol after the incident on February 13, reported The Standard. The Delta plane was deep cleaned after the passengers deboarded.

According to the Independent, the plane was already mid-air when passengers started to complain about the falling maggots. It was later discovered that one of the passengers was carrying rotten fish, infested by maggots in their carry-on luggage, housed in the overhead compartment.

Once the flight landed, all passengers were deboarded, and the luggage holding the fish was put in a bag and destroyed. The plane was also deep cleaned. (Also Read: IndiGo passenger claims to find a screw in sandwich given on flight, airline responds)

Reddit user 'nisha_16' claimed that she was on this flight and shared her experience. She wrote, "So I was on this unfortunate flight. My family and I were in the row directly in front of the maggots. The lady behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head. I turned around, and they were wiggling around on the seat. They moved us further in front though. One of our carry-on bags was right near the disgusting one so, at the end of the flight, when I went to get it after checking it over thoroughly, the passenger in question was still sitting there and didn't exit the plane. So assuming some kind of consequences but, unclear what. Also, apparently, it was wrapped in newspaper. Absolutely gross." (Also Read: Indian para-athlete Suvarna Raj alleges mistreatment by IndiGo crew, airline responds)

Delta Airlines told People in a statement, “We apologize to the customers of Flight 133 on Feb. 13 as their trip was interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag. The aircraft returned to the gate, and passengers were placed on the next available flight,"