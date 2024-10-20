‘Demanded 2500, harassed grandparents’: Woman shares harrowing interaction with cab driver in Mysuru, Uber responds

A woman claimed that she had a harrowing experience after booking an Uber ride in Mysuru. Her post on LinkedIn has gone viral, prompting a response from the company. The communication strategist alleged that the driver demanded ₹2500, besides the fare, from her, but she refused. The next day, he harassed her grandparents, whose residence was her original pickup point. This image shows a screenshot shared by a woman who claimed an Uber driver harassed her grandparents. (LinkedIn/Nidhi Tara)

“I never imagined I’d have to share this, but safety concerns are paramount, and this situation demands urgent attention. On a recent Uber ride from Mysuru to Kempegowda International Airport, my family and I experienced unacceptable behavior from a driver (picture attached), leading to what can only be described as a threat to our safety and security,” Nidhi Tara wrote.

“This should have ended there—but last night, things escalated. This same driver showed up at my pickup location in Mysuru at 10:30 PM and harassed my elderly grandparents, demanding money and claiming he was cheated. His behavior not only left us deeply shaken but posed a serious threat to our safety,” she added.

What did Uber say?

“Hi Nidhi, we apologise for this situation and understand how upsetting it must have been for you and your family. We can confirm a specialised team is currently investigating this incident and will be in touch in-app as soon as they have any updates,” the company responded.

Nidhi Tara slams Uber's response

In a follow-up comment to the viral post, Nidhi Tara claimed that Uber failed to address her concerns, accusing the company of handling the matter “casually”.

“Even after having escalated the matter on hashtag#LinkedIn, here is your grievance team giving me missed calls (my phone literally rang for a second and the call got disconnected the minute I answered), demonstrating how casually grievances are handled at Uber,” she wrote and posted a screenshot of her conversation with the company.

Social media shares opinions:

People didn’t hold back while sharing their reactions to the incident. An individual wrote, “Local travel agencies are better and more reliable for long routes. I never faced any challenge while travelling from Dehradun to Delhi airport.”

Another posted, “This post needs your urgent attention and calls for strict action where needed. This is not the experience one would want from UBER, looking forward to your response!” tagging Uber’s Sooraj Nair.

A third expressed, “Uber’s customer care and safety services are severely lacking. I’ve experienced multiple instances where drivers have taken unsafe, isolated routes during late-night or early-morning rides, despite my requests to stay on main roads. This is especially common in Bengaluru and poses significant risks when commuting alone at odd hours. As a solo female rider, I find it hard to trust both Uber drivers and their safety team. Despite reaching out through the app, using SOS features, sending emails, and even posting on Twitter, Uber has failed to take meaningful action. Instead, they’ve closed the matter without addressing my concerns. It’s high time Uber enforces basic safety standards in India to protect its users.”

