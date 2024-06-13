Denmark issues warning against South Korea's famous Buldak noodles for being too spicy, says can cause 'acute poisoning'

The spicy Korean noodles has become a favourite of many. Numerous people love to feel that kick of heat. In fact, individuals also do a spice challenge to see if they will be able to eat an entire packet of these noodles. However, recently Food safety authorities in Denmark have recalled a popular brand of instant ramen from South Korea, alerting consumers of the noodle dish to the potential for "acute poisoning" due to its extreme level of heat, as per reports. In this photo illustration two packets of Samyang noodles are pictured in London, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Food authorities in Denmark have recalled three types of spicy instant noodle products imported from South Korea over possible risks for “acute poisoning.” (AP Photo)(AP)

According to AFP, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration stated in a statement on Tuesday that it had determined that three Samyang Foods noodle products contained dangerously high amounts of capsaicin, the compound that gives chilli peppers their kick. (Also Read: Korean wave: Made in Korea, gorged and loved in India)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The three products from Samyang instant ramen line - Buldak 3x Spicy & Hot Chicken, 2x Spicy & Hot Chicken, and Hot Chicken Stew -- were being withdrawn from sale in Denmark.

The level in a single packet of the noodles was "so high that they pose a risk of the consumer developing acute poisoning", the Danish body said.

"If you have the products, you should discard them or return them to the store where they were purchased," the statement added.

It specifically advised parents to call the Poison Line if their children exhibit "acute symptoms" after consuming it. They also issued a warning against minors eating the noodles.

Samyang products are hugely popular overseas, with the company's operating profit hitting a record high of over $110 million in 2023.

Samyang Foods said it was the first time the company's products had been recalled because they were deemed too hot, and added that it would work to better understand local regulations in export markets.

"Currently, the products are being exported around the world, but this is the first time they have been recalled for this reason," a spokesperson for the company told AFP.

Samyang Foods saw its stock price soar 70 percent in recent months after its buldak carbonara ramen went viral on TikTok, with the product becoming so popular in the United States there have been reports of shortages.

Celebrities such as Cardi B have posted stories online about searching for over 30 minutes to find the flavourful instant noodles.