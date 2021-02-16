Derpy doggo gets spooked by peekaboo toy. Watch hilarious clip
It is quite tough to say which kind of toys our four-legged furbabies like. While some of them can make the pooches happy, others can startl the dogs pretty easily. Case in point, this video of a doggo that got spooked by a battery-operated toy for children. The funny clip may leave you laughing and saying aww simultaneously.
The clip starts with a shot of the doggo sitting in front of an elephant toy. What happens next makes the dog react in an adorably hilarious way. We won’t give away much, check out the video:
Shared on February 15, the clip has garnered over 37,000 upvotes and tons of comments. While some tried to explain about the doggo’s puzzled expression, others simply found the encounter hilarious. Many shared similar experiences involving their pooches.
“Oh, you dare challenge me? What a terrible mistake you’ve made.” Wrote a Reddit user while trying to express the doggo’s possible thoughts. To which, another individual replied, “Oh! He did it again!”
“My little brother has this toy and our dogs reacted similarly the first time they saw it,” commented another. “Dog: ‘What kind of sorcery is this?’,” said a third.
What do you think of this amusing video?
