Desmond Scott caught kissing at Houston bar video days after Kristy Scott divorce, 'who is the woman?'

The video was published by TMZ, which reported that it was filmed in a bar in Houston, Texas. No further details around the episode were provided.

A video of social media star Desmond Scott making out with a woman at a bar in Houston has gone viral on social media. The video surfaced just days after Desmond's wife of 14 years, Kristy Scott, filed for divorce from him, citing infidelity. The video has now gone viral sparking speculation on who the mystery woman seen in the video is.

The video, as expected, has caused a lot of buzz, coming as it did just days after Kristy Scott filed for divorce from Desmond. Scott filed for divorce on December 30, People reported on Thursday, citing court records. Earlier, on January 10, Desmond Scott shared a message via Instagram story addressing the divorce.

"I want to begin by apologizing to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation," he wrote. "I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I'm truly sorry for the hurt it has caused."

'Caught Red Handed': Video Sparks Speculation The video has gone viral on social media with fans of the former couple joking that Desmond Scott has been caught "red-handed." Many also speculated whether the woman seen in the video with Scott is the same woman he allegedly had an affair with.

“Must be same woman he cheated on her with,” one user wrote.