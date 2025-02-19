Menu Explore
Desperate to find a job, woman starts asking Hinge matches for work: 'Can you get me a job?'

ByMuskaan Sharma
Feb 19, 2025 05:35 PM IST

Amidst the challenges of job hunting, a woman creatively sought employment through the dating app Hinge, asking matches for job opportunities.

Job hunting can turn into an exhausting cycle of hope, rejection, and silence. You may apply to hundreds of jobs but only a handful ever get back to you about your application and out of those many end up ghosting after the interview process.

In a bid to escape job hunting despair, a woman used Hinge to seek employment.(X/@clawdez)
In a bid to escape job hunting despair, a woman used Hinge to seek employment.(X/@clawdez)

As rejections pile up, you are forced to lower your expectations and even apply for jobs that were not viable before. Amid all this, job portals can feel like black holes where applications vanish without a trace. A woman who was fed up of applying for job over and over again only to get no responses, decided to cast a wider net to secure a job.

Job hunt on Hinge

Taking to X, the musician who goes by Claude, shared a bunch of screenshots of her replies to men who liked her profile on online dating app Hinge, asking them if they were hiring for any jobs.

"I'm done with indeed applications. I'm taking matters into my own hands," she wrote, sharing the photos which garnered over 2.1 million views on X.

The screenshots showed her, either asking for a job without any greetings to her Hinge matches or laughing at their compliments and then suggesting they tell her about any hiring they were in-charge of.

"Love investment banking. One of my favourite hobbies. Can you get me a job?" she joked with another Hinge match.

Social media impressed

The unique approach to job hunting resonated with many on social media who appreciated her resourcefulness. "It's genuinely come to this nobody is hiring like they say they are," remarked one user.

"This is amazing and I hope it works. I mean, it’s probably not gonna work out from those random likes because I don’t think they’re gonna reply in an appropriate way, but this thread going viral is gonna land you somewhere. I have a feeling," said another.

A third user joked, "This is how most investment bankers get their start."

(Also read: US woman who bragged about WFH job fired under DOGE cuts, Elon Musk reacts)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
