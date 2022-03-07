Dhanush shares photo of himself with his pet dogs. Says long-due reunion

Actor Dhanush on Monday took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of him with his pet dogs whom he must have met after a long time as he wrote that it was a long-due reunion. The actor is seen with a Husky dog on his lap and one by his side while two black Labradors are also in the photo. Uploaded four hours ago, the photo has already received more than 6.50 lakh likes.

“A long due reunion!! So happy to be with my boys again,” he wrote in the caption. He also put the names of his pet dogs in the caption as hashtags King, Kong, Genghis and Caesar.

See the photo below:

“Most gentle and well behaved pack!!” Gitanjali Selvaraghavan commented on the post. Actor Elli Avram reacted with a heart faced emoji. “Love you Thalaiva,” commented an Instagram user.

Dhanush’s love for his dogs is well known and he keeps sharing photos of his pooches.

In a post shared on August 31 last year, he welcomed the two huskies into his family. “Welcome to the family #King and #Kong. Looking forward to all the new adventures together,” he wrote as caption.

See the post below:

His last film Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar had released on December 24 last year.

What do you think about this cute photo?