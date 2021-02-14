Dia Mirza shares video of cute mango ‘thief’. It’s a parrot
There is something extremely sweet about the videos which capture various antics of the animals and birds. There is a newest addition to that list and it’s a clip shared by actor Dia Mirza. Taking to Twitter, she shared the video of a cute mango ‘thief.’ It’s a parrot.
Mirza shared the video with a small yet apt caption. “Aam chor,” she wrote, which translates to Mango thief.
The clip shows the bird perched on a tree enjoying a ripe mango. Take a look at the clip and chances are it may make you say “Aww.”
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 48,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. While some talked about the adorableness of the video, a few shared similar content.
“Bada cute chor hai [Such a cute thief],” wrote a Twitter user. “I love this video,” expressed another. “Beautiful,” said a third.
What do you think of the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People relate to this video of a man singing with his earbuds on. Do you too?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police joins #PawriHoRahiHai trend with this advisory tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza shares video of cute mango ‘thief’. It’s a parrot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google posts incredible pics of stars and nebulae to wish ‘starry-eyed’ lovers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pics of this kitty’s lavish birthday party may make you go aww
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pet lovers gather for annual dog carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couples in Thailand get married while riding elephants on Valentine's Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion-designing students from Surat showcase clothes made from waste materials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snake crosses busy Karnataka street, brings traffic to a halt. Rescued later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day 2021: Mumbai Police’s message of caution receives applause
- “All we need is love, a mask and six feet of distance this #ValentinesDay!” reads the caption by the department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ancient beer factory discovered in Abydos, Egypt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the first woman from Jammu and Kashmir to choose career as a power-lifter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nashik farmer cultivates high-nutrient, purple and yellow cauliflower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Visitor throng 7th International Radio fair in Bhubaneswar to see antique radios
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day 2021: Gujarat man to donate kidney to wife as token of love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox