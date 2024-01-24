Did devotees block 7.5 km of road outside Ayodhya Ram Mandir? Here's the truth behind the viral picture

After the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a picture showcasing a sea of devotees blocking a road went viral on social media. The photo is being circulated with a claim that it was taken on January 22 at 6 pm in Ayodhya outside the temple. Image with a false claim that this is from Ayodhya. (Facebook/@Raama Sreenivasan)

Here is one such post shared on Facebook with the caption that reads, "Photo taken at 6-00 PM on 22-01-2024." The picture also has a text insert that claims, "Sri Ayodhya... Picture taken Now, 7.5 Kms Sea of Devotees." (Also Read: Ex-Navy officer skydives from 10,000 feet with 'Jai Shree Ram' flag in Thailand)

We conducted a reverse image search on Google and found that this particular image was taken in Odisha, not in Ayodhya. The photo was originally shared by Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on June 20, 2023. It shows the Jagannath Rath Yatra procession in Odisha. (Also Read: Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana reimagined using AI, pictures impress people)

The caption of the post shared by CM Patnaik, when translated from Odia into English, reads, "Inquiring eyes, inquiring mind. Wonderful meeting of devotees and God at Bada Danda. Jay Jagannath."

Thus, the viral image capturing a sea of devotees gathered on the road is not from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration that took place on January 22. The picture is being shared with a false claim.