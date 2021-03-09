Diljit Dosanjh joins the ‘pawri’ with glimpses from his shooting set

If you’re a regular user of social media, there is a possibility that you have seen videos or images of the pawri-trend which took over the Internet. Turns out, the viral “Pawri ho ri hai” craze is yet to go away as many are sharing various kinds of posts under the trend. The latest inclusion to that list is this video by Diljit Dosanjh.

“Yahan Shooting Ho Rahi Hai,” Dosanjh wrote while sharing a video from his set. He also tagged actor Sonam Bajwa in the post who is seen in the video.

Take a look at the clip:





Since being posted just five hours ago, his video has already gathered more than 1.1 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. People also dropped all sorts of comments while expressing their reactions to the clip.

“Finally... Aapki bhi pwariii ho rahi hai,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hahahaha,” commented another. There were many who shared heart or fire emojis.

Started by Influencer Dananeer Mobeen, the trend was popularized by Rasode Me Kaun Tha famed Yashraj Mukhate with a mashup video.

What are your thoughts on Diljit Dosanjh’s video?