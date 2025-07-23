Director struggles to manage employee with ‘poor work ethics, attitude issues’

A corporate leader’s post about managing an older and experienced employee who resists instructions, spreads negativity and undermines leadership has surfaced on Reddit. The newly hired director listed what they’re facing while trying to correct the behaviour of the long-standing manager. A newly hired director’s post about a hard-to-manage employee has piqued the interest of social media users. (Representational image). (Unsplash/silverkblack)

“I just cleared 90 days in my current role as a director, I have a direct report manager that is honestly a difficult employee to manage. I recently found out this employee was part of the reason my predecessor left,” the director wrote.

The individual claimed that the manager has a problem with the younger director and also spoke about the employee's poor work quality.

“This manager is cancerous to our department with his combative nature, poor work ethic, and attitude issues. Unfortunately I feel the only solution is to let them go. I’ll need to work on building a case to take to HR which may take some time,” the director claimed, adding that they have tried to speak with this particular employee several times in the past. The director clarified that despite being a “terrible employee”, the manager is a “decent person.”

What did social media suggest?

An individual advised, “Do you have KPIs in place for your team? If so, is this person meeting them? If you don't have KPIs, I would suggest putting some in place. It will give you the framework to manage poor performers out of the business. It should also motivate other team members to perform.”

Another expressed, “Make a list of the problems and talk to him about them with the direct statement that these problems will end up with him being fired soon if not changed. Being like he is has been allowed for a long time, so he doesn't see them as an issue. You'll have to be clear that they are.”

A third remarked, “Meet them. Lay out expectations. Point out the gaps. Tell them what you need them to do to close the gaps. Document for at least 30 days. Then - work with HR to execute a PIP. Live a happier life.” A fourth wrote, “I had to deal with this recently. After several talks and feedback, things didn't change, and he wanted to come and go from the office as he pleased. Ended in him in a PIP and being let go.”