Divita Rai turns into 'sone ki chidiya' as she represents India in Miss Universe pageant

The renowned Miss Universe pageant will hold its 71st edition on January 14, featuring more than 80 delegates from around the world. Divita Rai will be representing India. The current Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, who will make way for her successor, will crown the winner.

In a lavish golden outfit, Rai symbolised "Sone ki Chidiya" for the National Costume round. This outfit is designed by Abhishek Sharma. Divita Rai shared a video of her walking on the ramp wearing this outfit. In the post, she wrote, "And the 'Sone ki Chidiya' made her way to the Universe."

The designer of the costume, Abhishek Sharma revealed more about the dress in an Instagram post. He said, "The National Costume is inspired by the ethereal portrayal of India as the golden bird which is a symbol of the wealth of our rich cultural heritage along with the spiritual essence of living in harmony with diversity. The intense gold metallic hand embellishments are a true example of the finest craftsmanship of our artisans. The lehenga is made from a hand-woven tissue fabric from the Chandheri District of Madhya Pradesh with the drape representing the image of a modern India."

Take a look at the clip shared by Divita Rai below:

Divita Rai shared this video one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 13,000 times and has had several comments. Many people loved her costume.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "This is simply outstanding @divitarai - kudos to the entire team for bringing out the "sone ki chidiya" theme so elegantly." A second person said, "Oh my God, India. It's so beautiful, meaningful national costume." A third person added, "The joy of dressing is an art, and you are an artist. " "Guys, the gown and the natcos were both AMAZING," said a fourth.