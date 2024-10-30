Menu Explore
Aligarh Jail female inmates work hard from behind the bars to light up Diwali with designer diyas

ANI |
Oct 30, 2024 07:07 AM IST

Diwali 2024: In a unique initiative, female inmates at Aligarh Jail are busy crafting designer diyas (oil lamps) in preparation for the festival of lights.

Diwali 2024: In a unique initiative, female inmates at Aligarh Jail are busy crafting colourful designer diyas (oil lamps) in preparation for Diwali. These handcrafted diyas will be sold at stalls set up outside the prison, providing a source of income for the inmates.

Diwali 2024: The image shows the designer diyas made by the female inmates of the Aligarh Jail. (IANS)
Diwali 2024: The image shows the designer diyas made by the female inmates of the Aligarh Jail. (IANS)

Prison Superintendent Brijendra Singh Yadav announced that over 20,000 diyas have been produced under the Self-Reliant India and Skill Development schemes.

What is the Self-reliant India scheme?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Self-reliant India, or Aatm Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, in 2020. The initiative aims to promote Indian goods in global supply chain markets and help the country achieve self-reliance.

The mission has several key objectives, including deDiwalveloping India into a global supply chain hub, entering international markets to export goods, and determining adequacy in each sector.

The profits generated from the sale of these diyas will go directly to the inmates, promoting their financial independence.

“Designer Diyas are being created by the female inmates here and the male inmates are creating electric diyas. Approximately 20,000 diyas have been created by female inmates. Their packaging has also been done,” Yadav said.

What is the cost of the diyas?

As told by Yadav to ANI, “The cost for small diyas has been kept at 2 while it is 10 for big Diyas. It has been kept for sale for the general public.”

"This initiative has been taken to make the women Aatmanirbhar under the self-reliant India scheme," Yadav added.

Additionally, photos and videos of the inmates at work will be uploaded to the Namami Gange app, showcasing their efforts and creativity.

