Diwali ki safai memes flood Twitter as people start pre-festival home cleaning

Diwali, the festival of lights, is just a few days away. This year, the festival is on November 4 and people have already started prepping for the festivities. Of course, this means many are busy cleaning, painting, and decorating their homes for the upcoming auspicious celebration. Painstaking as it may be, people on Twitter seem rather excited about ‘Diwali ki safai’. While some do enjoy the process of cleaning one’s home, there are those who’re choosing to lighten the burden of the intense cleaning through memes to express their feelings about the tedious process.

Tweeple have flooded the platform with witty, humorous, and often extremely relatable memes using the hashtag or phrase ‘Diwali ki safai that’ll likely leave you laughing out loud and even saying, “same”.*

Take a look at some of the epic #DiwaliSafai memes:

*Diwali ki safai exists in every indian home



my mom to me : pic.twitter.com/obbQTfxfoA — A Distraction (@a_distrctn) October 18, 2021

Me when I start Me when I can't .

Diwali ki safai finish it. pic.twitter.com/t04aWhwpk9 — Vidushi P (@_december25__) October 19, 2021

Me thinking of chilling on holiday



Meanwhile Diwali safai: pic.twitter.com/JK3b6KqMJZ — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) October 19, 2021

the season of exploitation of tall guys starts now #DiwaliSafai — Devam Shah (@Devam2207) October 16, 2021

Not everyone shared about the ordeal of cleaning. This Twitter user went down memory lane after finding a precious item while cleaning.

Second most important thing of my life after mobile😝

11th, 12th innumerable numericals, SAT, IIT JEE- mains and advance, Engineering till masters, RBI entrance. I cracked every damn exam only bcz it was with me!!!

How often we thank little blessings.#DiwaliSafai pic.twitter.com/jsYKd2BdRE — shizuka (@k_jaanu291) October 22, 2019

How is your Diwali ki safai going?