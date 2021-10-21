Home / Trending / Diwali ki safai memes flood Twitter as people start pre-festival home cleaning
trending

Diwali ki safai memes flood Twitter as people start pre-festival home cleaning

Diwali ki safai memes are flooded on Twitter as people start pre-festival home cleaning.
Diwali ki safai(Unsplash)
Diwali ki safai(Unsplash)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Copy Link
By Tanima Ray

Diwali, the festival of lights, is just a few days away. This year, the festival is on November 4 and people have already started prepping for the festivities. Of course, this means many are busy cleaning, painting, and decorating their homes for the upcoming auspicious celebration. Painstaking as it may be, people on Twitter seem rather excited about ‘Diwali ki safai’. While some do enjoy the process of cleaning one’s home, there are those who’re choosing to lighten the burden of the intense cleaning through memes to express their feelings about the tedious process.

Tweeple have flooded the platform with witty, humorous, and often extremely relatable memes using the hashtag or phrase ‘Diwali ki safai that’ll likely leave you laughing out loud and even saying, “same”.*

Take a look at some of the epic #DiwaliSafai memes:

Not everyone shared about the ordeal of cleaning. This Twitter user went down memory lane after finding a precious item while cleaning.

How is your Diwali ki safai going?

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out