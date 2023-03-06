Do you know what the letter ‘X’ on a train’s last coach denotes? Railway Ministry shares interesting tweet

While travelling by train you may have noticed that there is often a huge ‘X’ painted on the last coach. However, have you ever wondered the reason behind it? Well, the Railway Ministry has recently shared a tweet explaining the meaning behind the symbol. Chances are, their post may leave you amazed.

“Did you Know? The letter ‘X’ on the last coach of the train denotes that the train has passed without any coaches being left behind,” they tweeted. They also shared an image that shows a coach with a yellow-coloured ‘X’ marked on it. They also added a caption to the image that reads, “The letter 'X' denotes that it is the train's last coach. Railway officials get a confirmation that the train has passed in its entirety without any coaches being left behind.”

Take a look at the post:

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“While this visual indicator is really helpful, I'm just curious about how common it is for a coach to be left behind,” wrote a Twitter user. “Nice, I used to wonder too what's the significance,” posted another. “Nice information, keep sharing more info like this,” shared a third.