Do you struggle to go to the gym? Baba Sehgal's new song is too relatable to miss

For many, going to the gym and exercising is a part of their daily routine. While for others, it might be a struggle to find enough motivation to hit the gym, owing to several reasons. And if you are someone who falls in the latter category, rapper Baba Sehgal has released a song that you might find relatable. Dubbed as India’s first rap artiste, Baba Sehgal likes to keep his music relevant, topical and free of controversy.(Photo: Instagram/babasehgal)

"Raat mein khaunga main carbohydrate, badh jayega mera doh teen Kilo weight. Going to the gym," wrote Baba Sehgal as he shared a video of his new song. The song is about how a person may find it challenging to go to the gym and how one has to 'mentally prepare' themself to exercise. In the clip, you can see Baba Sehgal working out at a gym.

Take a look at his song below:

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by over 1000 times and has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "My gym motivation track." Another person added, "Boss, you are still awesome. Love you, bro. God bless you." A third posted, "You are great Baba ji." "This is exactly what I needed to listen to so that I can go to the gym. Thanks, baba," shared a fourth.