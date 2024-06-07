Doctor’s ‘Zero waste wedding’ video is viral: Decorations with sugarcane, food served on banana leaves

Indian weddings, famed for their grandeur, have a hidden foe: Wastage. Be it the decorations used for the wedding venue or the plates on which food is served. To combat those issues during her wedding, a doctor came up with a few unusual ways, and they left people impressed. The bride shared how, on her mother’s advice, she made certain changes during her wedding, which helped her in minimising her carbon footprint. The image shows glimpses of a doctor’s ‘Zero waste wedding’. (Instagram/@herbeshwar)

“I do not know if this is what experts would consider a zero waste wedding but we did not generate any plastic at the event and did everything we could to minimise our footprint It was only because of the cooperation of our families that my dream of a zero waste wedding was possible,” Dr Poorvi Bhat wrote.

“My mother was the genius behind it all, she planned and organised the whole event and it was very fulfilling for me that our union happened the way it did,” she added.

What did the bride do?

In the video shared, the bride explains that they used sugarcane to create the mandap, which was later dismantled and fed to cows. Also, instead of one-time utensils, they served food on banana leaves and used steel cutlery.

Take a look at what else the bride did:

The video was posted three days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly 7.6 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this viral video?

“This is how Indian weddings were supposed to be culturally,” posted an Instagram user.

“This is exactly how I want mine to be. You’re an icon,” praised another.

“As a wedding filmer I witnessed people wasting so much edible rice, ghee and all in the name of rituals. Whenever I discuss these with my colleagues, they will say things like, ‘their money and they are wasting it. What do you care?’ I was talking about the waste of food, not who bought it or who owns it! Wastage is wastage! I am so glad to see this post, thanks guys for showing that it can be done this way too!” joined a third.

“So beautiful and such a powerful message. More power to you, this is what cultural (or any) celebrations need to look like. Meaningful and mindful. Rituals to various devatas without honouring bhudevi has always seemed incomplete to me. Thank you for leading by example, and I hope many more see this and continue low-waste living and celebrations!” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this bride’s efforts to create a “zero waste wedding”? Did her gesture leave you impressed?