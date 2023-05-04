Home / Trending / Dog adds musical twist to pet mom’s flute performance

Dog adds musical twist to pet mom’s flute performance

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 04, 2023 09:07 PM IST

A video of a dog singing along with its pet mom's flute performance was posted on Instagram. The video is equal parts adorable and hilarious.

Pet parents love teaching different tricks and activities to their pet dogs. However, do you know there are times when the pooches love taking on the role of the teacher and teach their pet parents a thing or two. Just like this pooch is doing. A video shared on Reddit shows the dog teaching its pet mom how to sing along while someone is playing flute.

The image shows the dog joining its pet mom during her flute performance.(Reddit/@tommos)
“He doesn't let a rather limited vocal range stop him from joining in,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog and its pet mom sitting on the floor. Soon, the woman starts playing a flute and the dog joins in.

Take a look at the video:

He doesn't let a rather limited vocal range stop him from joining in.
by u/tommos in AnimalsBeingDerps

The video was posted just a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 14,000 upvotes and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments. While some shared how they love the dog’s teaching methods, some tried imagining how its neighbours may feel.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video:

“I absolutely adore huskies. As long as they're on video...and not in my house,” joked a Reddit user. “Imagine you suddenly hear a flute and waaaaoaoahhhh, it must be epic,” posted another. “Lol, and he's inadvertently teaching her how to play through ANYTHING. Fun for the husky and focus training for her,” shared a third. “The neighbour must love them,” expressed a fourth. “I think he sounds lovely,” wrote a fifth.

