Dog can't contain its joy to meeting a kitten. Watch what the pooch does

A big dog came face-to-face with a tiny cat and what happened next has left people with smiles on their faces. A video posted on Reddit shows how the pooch got super excited after seeing the tiny kitten. The image shows the dog and the kitten looking at each other. (Reddit/@H_G_Bells)

“Body language so clear you can practically hear it speaking,” reads the caption posted along with the Reddit video. The clip opens to show a kitten sitting in the corner of a room with a dog standing in front of it. Throughout the video, the pooch jumps around showing its excitement. At times, it also carefully and gently approaches the kitty, as if to introduce itself.

Take a look at this video of the dog’s interaction with the cat:

The video was shared two days ago. Since then, the share has received more than 20,000 upvotes and counting. The video has also accumulated several comments. While some shared their happiness at watching the video, others posted stories of their pets.

What did Reddit users say about this video of the dog meeting a cat?

“I swear, the bigger the dog, the more they love kittens,” shared a Reddit user. “YES! My dog is 60 lbs and she loves her some kittens (and cats). She acts like this around our cat who is nonplussed at best and downright mean to her at worst lol. And yet, she keeps trying. She loves her kitty sister too much to stop,” added another.

“If you have never experienced the joy of giving a Rottweiler their own kitten I strongly encourage it,” joined a third. “This is pretty much every interaction between my Aussie and my cats whenever they would show him the privilege of acknowledging he existed. He would go to 1000% energy and they would regret it,” wrote a fourth.