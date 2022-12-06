Home / Trending / Dog crawls towards pet parent, steals a kiss from him. Watch viral video

Dog crawls towards pet parent, steals a kiss from him. Watch viral video

Published on Dec 06, 2022 03:20 PM IST

The video showing an adorable interaction between a dog and its pet parents was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the viral Twitter video, shows the dog and its pet parent.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)
The image, taken from the viral Twitter video, shows the dog and its pet parent.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The sweet moments of interactions between pet parents and their pet babies are absolutely adorable to watch. Those are the videos that have the potential to uplift people’s moods almost instantly. Case in point, this video showing a dog stealing a kiss from its pet parent. This happy video may leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video was posted on Twitter with a caption that reads, “Sneaking in for kisses.” The clip opens to show a man lying on the floor and a dog sitting behind him. Within moments, the pooch crawls towards the pet parent.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated more than 4.9 million views and counting. The share has further gathered several likes and comments.

“How adorable,” posted a Twitter user. “Is there anything better than a dog,” commented another. “It's an honour to have a dog's love,” posted a third. “I don't know where you find all these great animal videos but keep 'em coming please. I love them,” wrote a fourth.

viral video twitter video
viral video twitter video

Story Saved
×
