Dog got her head stuck in an old tyre. Rescuers use saw to free her safely

Sometimes animals land up in tough spots and need a little help getting out of the difficult situation. Just like this adorable dog named Bella. The pooch somehow got her head stuck in an old tyre and thankfully, got some help from nice folks who helped free her.

A post about the incident was shared on Facebook by Falmouth Animal Control. They share how they received a call about Bella and rushed to help her. However, after a few failed attempts, they had to call the Fire/Rescue team to help with the situation.

Once the team arrived, they evaluated Bella’s predicament and realised the only way to free her was by cutting the tyre. They used a saw with "care and precision" and managed to free Bella after all.

The post is complete with pictures from the rescue. Take a look:





Posted on March 28, the tale has collected nearly 300 shares and several comments with many praising the rescue team for their work.

“Omg terrifying, poor dog. These fire/rescue folks need to get so much credit for their great work. Great job!” reacted an individual. “Excellent work! Bella looks like a Norwegian Elkhound. Beautiful dog!” added another.

What do you think of this rescue?