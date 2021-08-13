Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video

The Internet is filled with videos that show doggos helping their humans in every way possible. This video involving a dog and gardening is a perfect addition to that category. This video is such that can lift your mood almost immediately. However, that is not all, the post, shared on Instagram, also has a sweet twist that may leave you surprised.

The caption describes that back in March, the dog named Secret ‘planted’ a potato plant. And the video shared shows her digging out the ready to harvest potatoes.

“Secret loves a spoonful of baked potato as a treat, so I’m really excited for her to try her own crop. While cooked potato is okay as a treat in small amounts, keep in mind raw potatoes are toxic for dogs. I wrapped the raw potatoes we planted in a biodegradable mesh for her to pick it up by so she wouldn’t actually touch them with her mouth,” the caption explains.

Take a look at the post:

The video, since being shared a day ago, has gathered more than 1.6 lakh likes. People had a lot to say about the sweet video.

“She is such a great garden helper,” wrote an Instagram user. “Secret is more talented and productive than me lol,” joked another. “How absolutely beautiful is this! Secret is a treasure!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

