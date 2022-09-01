Home / Trending / Dog hugs man living in tent every morning, viral video will melt your heart

Dog hugs man living in tent every morning, viral video will melt your heart

Published on Sep 01, 2022 07:31 PM IST

The video that has gone viral online shows a dog hugging a man living on the streets every morning.

The image, taken from viral Instagram video, shows the dog hugging the man who lives on the streets. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)
ByArfa Javaid

Life is about finding joy in little things that make us smile wide. And this particular video shared online aptly proves it. The viral clip shows a dog's sweet gesture towards a man living on the streets. The heartwarming clip is sure to lighten up your mood and make you go aww, that too, repeatedly.

The video was shared by the Instagram page Good News Movement and is credited to a TikTok user who uses the username @colzouti. "This dog Sora doesn't know prejudices, she only knows love," read the caption posted along with the video. The video opens with a text insert that says, "And it's like that every morning. " It then shows the dog running towards a man who lives inside a tent beside the traffic signal. As the video progresses, the dog can be seen wagging its tail and giving hugs and kisses to the man.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was shared some 21 hours ago and has garnered more than 1.6 million views and a flurry of comments.

"And they make each other's day. Love this so hard," commented an Instagram user with a heart emoticon. "Dogs are the best," posted another. "What a blessing you are Sora!!!!" expressed a third. "Love always wins!" shared a fourth. "That man's smile says absolutely everything. This is so wonderful," pointed out a fifth.

viral video dog video
Thursday, September 01, 2022
