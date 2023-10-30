News / Trending / Dog hurriedly leaves crime scene after getting busted while stealing food. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 30, 2023 10:15 PM IST

“Dog panics after getting caught," reads the caption posted along with a hilarious video of a dog running away after getting caught while stealing food.

Dogs have varied reactions when they get caught doing something that their humans won’t like. While some feign innocence, a few try to argue with their pet parents. This dog, however, did something very different. It decided to run from the crime scene after getting caught, without even giving a second glance towards its human.

The image shows a dog eating kibble from a bag. (Screengrab)
The video is posted on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Dog panics after getting caught.” It opens to show a dog standing at one corner of what appears to be a garage with its back turned towards the camera. The pooch is seen enjoying eating kibbles from a bag. After some time, a woman is heard saying, ‘Excuse me, sir.’ To which, the dog instantly reacts and how.

As soon as the pooch hears its pet mom's voice, it spits out the food and hurriedly runs away.

Take a look at this hilarious dog video:

The post was shared six hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 4,200 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The post has collected tons of amusing comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this dog video:

“I love how he spits it all out! Beautiful puppy,” posted a Reddit user. “He'll circle around behind and then act like he's shocked that some dog made that mess,” joked another. “My dogs never cared. They just would start wolfing down food even harder,” added a third.

“It wasn’t me and I’m sticking to it!” commented a fourth, imagining the dog’s thoughts. “Spits them out and walks away,” expressed a fifth. “He didn't do anything wrong, he was merely checking the bag for flaws and the kibble just happened to fall out of the bag,” wrote a sixth.

