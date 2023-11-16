close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Dog jumps around happily as it plays with its own shadow

Dog jumps around happily as it plays with its own shadow

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 16, 2023 10:42 PM IST

A video of a very happy dog was shared on X. The clip has left people smiling.

Dogs can teach us many things, and this adorable pooch is showing people how to create their own happiness. A video shared on social media captures the dog happily playing with its own shadow. The video is shared by X user who goes by @buitengebieden.

The image shows a dog playing with its own shadow. (X/@buitengebieden)
The image shows a dog playing with its own shadow. (X/@buitengebieden)

In the video, a dog is seen perched on top of a bed. As the video progresses, the pooch is seen jumping around while looking ahead. When the camera pans to the other side, the reason behind the dog’s happiness becomes clear. Turns out, the dog is playing while looking at its own shadow on the wall.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read: Dog performs a special dance whenever she is happy. Watch

Take a look at this heartwarming dog video:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 2.8 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people.

Also Read: Excited dog tries his best to stay calm while meeting puppy

Here’s how X users reacted to this dog video:

“He was so excited to see his shadow!” posted an X user. “This is the definition of creating your own happiness,” shared another. “Imagine if the dog’s name is Shadow,” wondered another. “You gotta love dogs,” added a fourth. “He’s really trying to understand what’s going on,” wrote a fifth.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out