Dog keeps on bringing random things to convince human to stop working, it works. Watch

The video of the dog bringing random things to convince its human to stop working was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog bringing random things for its human.(Instagram/@good.boy.ollie)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog bringing random things for its human.(Instagram/@good.boy.ollie)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 01:23 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Pet parents, especially those who have dogs, know that their fur babies love playing with them. There are times when the animals also try various ways to convince their humans to drop all their work and play. Just like this adorable dog who brings random things to its human to convince them to stop working to spend some time with it.

The video was posted on the Instagram page of the dog named Ollie. “Well he is a retriever after all,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The wonderful video opens to show a text insert that reads, “Rating things my dog brings me to convince me top stop working.” The clip then goes on to show the various things that the pooch brings. It ranges from clothing items to TV remote. Eventually, the dog succeeds and the human stops their work to play with the pooch.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about five days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I need that ball! Would you retrieve me Ollie?!,” wrote an Instagram user. “That football definitely got my attention! Please may you share where my dog mum can get me one?,” asked another. “Olivia brings me toy after toy until I stop working too,” expressed a third. “How could you not wanna play with him,” commented a fourth. “How adorable!,” commented a fifth. “How do you get ANY work done with such a sweet boi as Ollie home with you every day???” posted a sixth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram dog.
