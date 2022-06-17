Dog looks disappointed on finding his favourite pet store closed. Watch

If you are looking for content that would make you go aww, then this video is for you. Posted on Instagram, the video shows a dog’s disappointment when he showed up to his favourite pet store but found it closed. The dog waited outside of the store to be let in as the lights inside were turned on. The dog’s reaction on not being able to go inside will melt your heart.

The video was posted on the Instagram account pittielicious_leo, which is dedicated to the dog named Leo. “My dog’s disappointment as we show up to a closed pet store,” says a text insert on the video. The dog is seen waiting outside the store as its lights are turned on. His human explains to him that the store closes at seven but the dog doesn’t believe her.

“Please send Leo a key to your Bucktown store. He can’t handle the disappointment when you’re closed. The story: Leo and I pop in to this pet store often for snacks and supplies. On this day he didn’t believe me when I told him the pet store was closed. Why? IDK, maybe the lights being on gave him hope,” says a detailed caption explaining the story behind the dog’s disappointment.

Watch the video below:

Posted on May 26, the video has received more than 4.92 lakh views.

“They should’ve opened just for you,” commented an Instagram user. “Leo deserves a skeleton key for this,” wrote another. “I know that disappointment all too well, pal,” commented a dog account called daryl_blu.

Leo, the dog, lives in Chicago and has more than 28,000 followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?