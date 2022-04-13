Dog meets fountain, what happens next is absolutely adorable to watch

Videos showing happy dogs are a perfect way to uplift someone’s mood. Seeing the joyous pooches more often than not leave people with a huge smile. That is what you probably would be doing after watching this video shared online. There is a chance that you’ll also end up watching the video more than once.

Originally posted by on TikTok, the video captured people’s attention after being re-shared on the Instagram page We Rate Dogs. “Oh to be a happy little dog having the time of their life in a public fountain. 14/10,” they wrote while posting the video.

The amusing video showcases a dog standing inside a public water fountain. We won’t give away everything the video shows, so take a look:

The video has been posted about nine hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 93,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Accurate representation of what's going on inside my head when I see a dog,” wrote an Instagram user. “I thought you only rated dogs? This is clearly a dolphin,” posted another. “He’s like, ‘Yay! This is my best day!!’. And he’ll find something else to be equally excited about tomorrow,” commented a third. “He protecc, he attacc, he splash water on his back!” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?