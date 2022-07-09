Dog provides love and affection to lamb that was abandoned by her mother. Watch

Dogs are such wonderful creatures that exhibit such warmth and affection that it’s heart-warming to watch. Like this sweet video of a dog that helped to revive a lamb that was rejected by her mother and left for dead. The video of the dog helping the lamb will just melt your heart and may make you teary-eyed.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement 12 hours ago and it has received more than 1.2 million views already. The clip shows a lamb named Ufe that was abandoned by her mother and left for dead. The dog named Nubia is seen licking the lamb and providing her love and affection.

“Born yesterday, Ufe was rejected by her mother and left for dead. She was found ice cold and unresponsive. Lambs who have given up on life are notoriously hard to revive. The only thing that will bring them back is a mother’s warmth and insistent attention. Luckily Nubia the Rhodesian Ridgeback was happy to help. Welcome back to life sweet Ufe,” it is explained via texted inserted in the video. The lamb is seen walking at the end of the video.

“Loving him back to life! These dogs come to the aide of the of this ailing lamb... sweetest thing I’ve seen all week!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 99,000 likes and also received several comments.

“Dogs are so loving and wonderful,” commented an Instagram user. “So beautiful. A mother’s love knows no boundaries, whether it’s your “kid” or not,” wrote another. “Dogs are so amazing. No mistake their name is GOD spelled backwards,” posted a third. Another comment reads, “Beautiful and hits the heartstrings.” The video is originally credited to the Instagram account dealive that belongs to a woman and her two dogs named Hannibal and Nubia.