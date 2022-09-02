Dog puts t-shirt inside washing machine, closes door. Watch what he does next

A dog named Magnus is receiving lots of love after a video showing him helping with every day chores was posted online. Shared on Instagram, the video shows him putting a t-shirt inside a washing machine and closing its door.

“What chores does your dog help out with?,” reads the caption posted along with the video. Towards the beginning, the clip shows the dog holding a Superman t-shirt in its mouth and gently putting it inside the drum of a washing machine. Not just that, after that the dog uses its nose to close the machine’s door. The video then progresses to show him helping his human put folded laundry into drawers.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared three days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The wonderful share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Can Magnus come to our place and teach Skye and Copper a thing or two?” wrote a pet parent. “You are the goodest boy!” expressed another. “You are awesome Magnus,” commented a third. “The best helper,” wrote a fourth. Many shared heart emoticons to show their reactions.