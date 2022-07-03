Dog rolls around in grass and looks camouflaged. Watch hilarious video

Dogs are such playful animals that love to go outdoors. Going on a walk is the highlight of their day. However, their playfulness can sometimes be too over the top. In a video posted on Instagram, a dog is seen rolling around in the grass that it looks camouflaged as its fur turned green. The video of the dog will definitely leave you smiling.

The video was posted on the Instagram page twin.magnolias on June 4 and it has amassed 17.5 million views, making it viral. “Nothing to see here…” says a text insert on the video. The dog is seen rolling around in the grass that its fur turned green. It is hard to even recognise that there is a dog at first glance.

“Alexa… how do you get grass stains out of dogs?” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 7.36 lakh likes. Netizens also post various funny comments as one wrote that the dog looked like the character Grinch.

“Skilled in survival skills... step 1 camouflage!!!” commented an Instagram user. “The Incredible Fluffy Hulk,” wrote another. “I don’t see a dog; just lush, green lawn as far as the eye can see,” posted a third. “If it’s a white dog you can use whitening shampoo...other than that, you’ll just have to live with a green dog for a while,” suggested another individual.