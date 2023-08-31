Dog spots turtle at side of the road, goes on to pet it

A video of a dog petting a turtle was shared on Instagram. The clip shows a pooch named Ritchie, who got curious about the reptile lying on the side of a road and went on to inquire more about the cute creature. The image shows a dog curiously looking at a turtle. (Instagram/@ritchiethepyr)

The video is posted on an Instagram page called ritchiethepyr, dedicated to the Great Pyrenees dog. “I’m still processing this. How he moves behind the turtle to pet it exactly how I was doing. My boy is the King in so many ways. Please let me know your opinion,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the dog barking excitedly from inside a car. His human soon realises that he is barking at a turtle, so she takes the pooch near it. At first, the dog keeps his distance and stares at the turtle. Within a few moments, the pooch gains some courage and goes near the reptile. Towards the end, he even pets the turtle after seeing his human do so.

Take a look at this video of the dog petting the turtle:

The video was posted four days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 8.7 lakh views. Also, the video has received nearly 1.2 lakh likes. The share has gathered several comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the dog meeting the turtle?

“Omg, this is beyond priceless. Ritchie is the greatest,” posted an Instagram user. “Awww, he wanted to pet the turtle too! What a gentle and smart boy!” added another. “Stop being so cute, Ritchie! I can’t handle it!” joined a third. “Why is this the most precious thing I’ve ever seen! That little pet,” commented a fourth.

“You should never allow your dog to do this! That turtle could take him into the sewers and train your dog as a ninja to continue the TMNT lineage. So dangerous,” joked a fifth. “My opinion ( since you asked in the caption) is: He is a just and kind King,” wrote a sixth