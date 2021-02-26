IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Dog travels 30 minutes stuck in engine of speeding car, rescued
The image shows the car in which the dog was stuck.(Facebook/@frnsw )
The image shows the car in which the dog was stuck.(Facebook/@frnsw )
trending

Dog travels 30 minutes stuck in engine of speeding car, rescued

“A great ending for Diesel [the dog] a round of applause for all concerned,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:15 AM IST

In an incident, which can be termed as miraculous, a dog was rescued after getting stuck in the engine of a speeding car. Shared on official Facebook account of Fire and Rescue NSW, the rescue tale of the pooch will leave you happy.

In the post’s caption the department explained how the 18-month-old Jack Russell name Diesel had a “hair raising trip from Singleton to Branxton” while trapped in the engine compartment.

“Unbeknownst to the owners, Diesel had snuck into the engine compartment of the car. After travelling some 22kms along the Hunter Expressway, and reaching speeds of up to 100km/h, Diesel’s owner heard howling in the car when she pulled over in a local Branxton street,” they shared.

In the next few lines, they explained how firefighters from Branxton Fire Station arrived on the scene after receiving a call from the owner . Given the situation,, they were not sure of a successful outcome. However, thankfully, they were able to pull out the dog to safety and it was "relatively unharmed."

“The adventurous dog is now resting comfortably back home with his owner and will likely think twice about going near a car in future,” they wrote in the post’s concluding lines.

The share is complete with the images of the dog:

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 3,000 reactions. It has also accumulated tons of comments. Most wrote how they are happy that the firefighters rescued Diesel and that he is doing well.

“Poor Diesel! Lucky outcome, how amazing are our firefighters that they’re ALSO emergency vet nurses! But of course, thank you.” wrote a Facebook user. “Oh wow, what a terrible experience for your fur baby, and you guys!! I'm glad Diesel is fine. Let's hope he never does this again,” shared another. “A great ending for Diesel a round of applause for all concerned,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the rescue story?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook picture

Related Stories

The image shows the officials with rescued bear.(ANI)
The image shows the officials with rescued bear.(ANI)
trending

Wild bear rescued from abandoned pit by forest department officials in Odisha

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The ten-hour long operation by a team of forest officials started in the morning and ended in the evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image was taken by Parker Solar Probe.(Instagram/@nasa)
The image was taken by Parker Solar Probe.(Instagram/@nasa)
trending

NASA shares incredible pic of our neighbouring planet. Can you guess which one?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:19 AM IST
“How incredible,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the car in which the dog was stuck.(Facebook/@frnsw )
The image shows the car in which the dog was stuck.(Facebook/@frnsw )
trending

Dog travels 30 minutes stuck in engine of speeding car, rescued

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:15 AM IST
“A great ending for Diesel [the dog] a round of applause for all concerned,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the doughnut box.(Reddit/pics)
The image shows the doughnut box.(Reddit/pics)
trending

Man attaches resume in doughnut box to send employer, netizens have questions

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:03 AM IST
While some found the tactic really clever, others found the attempt to be kind of over the top.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the woman holding a note.(Reddit/aww)
The image shows the woman holding a note.(Reddit/aww)
trending

Video shows woman getting the best furry surprise ever. It may melt your heart

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:37 AM IST
The ending of the clip may leave you saying aww repeatedly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The results of the Punjab State Dear 100 monthly lottery were announced in a draw on February 11. (representative image)(Pixabay)
The results of the Punjab State Dear 100 monthly lottery were announced in a draw on February 11. (representative image)(Pixabay)
trending

Housewife bags 1 crore in lottery from mere 100 ticket in Punjab

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:08 AM IST
The lucky winner, Renu Chauhan, on Thursday submitted the ticket and required documents to the State Lotteries Department for encashment of her prize.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The clip features Dosani along with her mother Mona and her friend Bunny.(Instagram/@ruheedosani)
The clip features Dosani along with her mother Mona and her friend Bunny.(Instagram/@ruheedosani)
trending

Ruhee Dosani’s happy dance to popular jingle Honey Bunny may make you smile

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:36 PM IST
The trio can be seen dancing to the popular jingle Hello Honey Bunny composed by Amit Trivedi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Yashraj Mukhate.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
The image shows Yashraj Mukhate.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)
trending

Meet Yashraj Mukhate who solved the Rasoda mystery and created the pawri anthem

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:46 PM IST
“Dreams do come true. You’re an inspiration,” commented an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows sparkling Necklace Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image shows sparkling Necklace Nebula.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

NASA posts incredible pic of Necklace Nebula. Guess how far is it from Earth?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:42 PM IST
The breathtaking picture of Necklace Nebula has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video has now left people chuckling hard.(Screegrab)
The video has now left people chuckling hard.(Screegrab)
trending

'Mission cookie': Kid scales fridge to get snack, video is hilariously adorable

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:02 PM IST
“Yasss. And her celebration at the end,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a rescued seal on backseat of a police car.(Twitter/@ChtownPolice)
The image shows a rescued seal on backseat of a police car.(Twitter/@ChtownPolice)
trending

Seal travels down sidewalk. Police rescues it, gives a ride back to shore

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:55 PM IST
A woman spotted the seal near her home in Charlottetown, Canada, and informed the police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the officials with rescued bear.(ANI)
The image shows the officials with rescued bear.(ANI)
trending

Wild bear rescued from abandoned pit by forest department officials in Odisha

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The ten-hour long operation by a team of forest officials started in the morning and ended in the evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the 'office rant' viral video creator Harjas Sethi.(Instagram/@vellijanani)
The image shows the 'office rant' viral video creator Harjas Sethi.(Instagram/@vellijanani)
trending

Her rant about offices reopening went viral. Here’s what she’ll miss the most

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:36 PM IST
“Those were my honest feelings about the email that I received from my employer," Harjas Sethi told HT about what prompted her to create the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows gorilla mother-son duo named Calaya and Moke.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
The image shows gorilla mother-son duo named Calaya and Moke.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
trending

‘That is what gorilla laughter sounds like’: Zoo posts clip of animals wrestling

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:40 PM IST
The adorable video has now won people over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the American White Pelican named Amos.(Instagram/@bronxzoo)
The image shows the American White Pelican named Amos.(Instagram/@bronxzoo)
trending

‘Big bird with a big story’: Amos the pelican gets forever home at Bronx Zoo

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Amos the pelican was treated for his injuries and recovered, but can no longer fly or fully extend his right wing, and therefore cannot be released back into the wild.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows an elderly woman named Chellam and her grandson Akshay Partha Sarathy.(Instagram/@akshay_partha)
The image shows an elderly woman named Chellam and her grandson Akshay Partha Sarathy.(Instagram/@akshay_partha)
trending

Badshah posts clip of grandma and grandson dancing to Top Tucker

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana also liked the video of the grandma and grandson dancing duo shared by Badshah on his personal Instagram profile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac