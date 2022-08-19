Dog waits every morning to join neighbour in her leisurely walks. Watch

The videos that show dogs forming special bonds with people who are not their pet parents are often wonderful to watch. This video shared on Instagram tells one such beautiful story. The clip captures a lovely friendship between a dog named Sheriff and his neighbour Lugene.

The video is posted on an Instagram page called yeehaw farm, a family farm located in USA’s Pennsylvania. They wrote a detailed description while sharing the video. The post describes how the dog waits daily for the woman to join her in her walks.

“I have often said that I love where I live. I love the little rural community that I call home. Instances such as this video are what really make me love where I live. The dog, Sheriff, lives on a farm sandwiched between our two farms that we own. The lady, Lugene is another neighbor that lives nearby. Sheriff is not her dog but nearly every morning, I pass Lugene taking a walk with Sheriff. Lugene told me that Sheriff sits at the end of his lane and waits there until she strolls by. Sheriff, cheerfully joins Lugene and they take a leisurely walk through our little valley! This. This is what I truly love about where I live,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video that shows the duo walking together:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 2.7 million views and gone viral. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“So sweet. He must take care of her so she doesn't walk alone,” commented an Instagram user. “I had one like that. His name was Bear. He even protected me a few times from other loose neighborhood dogs. He came to my house a few times during storms too to be comforted and to hide out in my garage,” shared another. “What a beautiful picture of unconditional love,” posted a third. “I’m so happy that someone else loves your dog too!” wrote a fourth.