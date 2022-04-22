Dog wants to put makeup on, growls till human pretends to put some on her. Watch

There are several videos on the Internet that show cute interactions between pet dogs or cats and their humans. These are the videos that put a smile on people's faces and also help viewers get a sneak peek into how life would be with a pet, in case they don't happen to have any of their own. One such dog video was recently shared on Instagram and has gone quite viral.

The video opens to show a cute Pitbull dog named Nilla who can be seen standing right beside her human, while she puts some makeup on. One can see how the dog keeps growling until she gets her human to pretend to put on some mascara on herself as well. “Why it takes me so long to get ready,” reads the text insert in this video.

This video was re-shared on Instagram by the page named Dog and was originally posted on the Insta page dedicated to the dog name Nilla. “She said two coats,” read the caption shared along with the video recently posted.

There is a good chance that this video will make you laugh out loud and say ‘aww,’ both at the same time. The Pitbull doggo in this video is an absolute cutie and the Internet seems to be in agreement with that.

Watch the video right here:

The funny and cute dog video has been posted on Instagram a day ago and since then, has garnered more than one lakh views.

An Instagram user wrote, “Already pretty enough though.” “That little chomp was so damn cute,” said another. A third individual shared, “Haha, love how the pupper goes cross eyed.” “My dog does this but with chapstick,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this dog video?