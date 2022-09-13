Home / Trending / Dog with an ‘attitude’ reacts to every situation with ‘eye roll’. Watch hilarious video

trending
Published on Sep 13, 2022 08:07 PM IST

The video of the dog named Leo reacting to every situation with a ‘eye roll’ was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dog’s ‘eye roll.’(Instagram/@thedognamed.leo)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Pet parents love to capture different antics of the fur babies. Those videos when shared online also leave netizens entertained. Just like this video that shows a dog named Leo and how he reacts to every kind of situation with an ‘eye roll.’ Shared on Instagram, the video may leave you chuckling.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog. The bio of the page says that he is “The dog with an attitude,” and the video perfectly proves that. The clip is shared with a simple caption that reads, “THE EYEROLLS.”

Take a look at the video that is a compilation of different situations where Leo is seen reacting with ‘eye rolls.’

Since being shared a day ago, the video has accumulated more than 22,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The hilarious share has also gathered close to 3,300 likes and counting. The video has prompted people to post various comments.

“Love you Leo," wrote an Instagram user. “So adorable,” posted another. “So charming,” shared a third. “Heckin nailed it!” commented a fourth. Many shared laughing out loud emoticons to show their reactions.

