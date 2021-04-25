IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Dog working hard on ‘doggy paddle’ gets spooked by crab. Watch viral clip
The image shows the dog named Hudson.(Instagram/@hudsonbegood)
The image shows the dog named Hudson.(Instagram/@hudsonbegood)
trending

Dog working hard on ‘doggy paddle’ gets spooked by crab. Watch viral clip

“Was working really hard on my doggy paddle until a crab spooked me!” reads the caption shared along with the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 12:01 PM IST

Do you love seeing the hilariously adorable clips featuring dogs? Are you looking for such a video? Then, this clip of a dog getting spooked by a crab may just do the trick. There is a possibility that the video will not only leave you chuckling but also make you say “Aww”.

Shared on Instagram page of the dog named Hudson B. Mason, whose profile says he is “The goodest golden good boy,” the video is too cute to handle.

“Was working really hard on my doggy paddle until a crab spooked me!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look:

Since being posted nearly eight hours ago, the video has gathered more than 23,000 views. It has also been shared by many across different social media platforms.

People posted all sorts of comments while reacting to the video. Many wrote about the adorableness of the whole affair. A few also shared laughing out loud emojis.

“Darn crab,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww,” shared another. “So cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

The image shows the doggo howling.(Reddit)
The image shows the doggo howling.(Reddit)
trending

Doggo’s amusing way of showing gratitude after getting their meal is aww-worthy

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 07:29 PM IST
“And that’s how you say grace,” commented a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP