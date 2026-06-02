'Doggie, aapko biscuit chaiye?': Little girl’s adorable chat with dog melts hearts online

Dogs and children are often seen sharing some of the most heartwarming moments, and this video is no exception. The clip, which has been widely shared on Instagram, shows a little girl making an innocent attempt to interact with a calm, resting dog. Her sweet questions and cheerful tone have left viewers smiling. Many users have called it one of the most wholesome things they’ve seen online in a while. Little girl chatting with a dog in a heartwarming viral moment. (Instagram/@kuhu_coo_bird)

The post was shared on Instagram by user @kuhu_coo_bird. The caption of the post read, “Cute conversation with Dogesh bhai.”

In the clip, a little girl is seen standing in front of a dog who is calmly resting on an elevated surface. She gently tries to strike up a conversation with him, offering food and repeatedly checking what he would like.

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She can be heard saying, “Doggie, aapko biscuit chaiye? Nahi chaiye biscuit? Roti chaiye? Nahi? Biscuit chaiye? Ruko, mein mangvati hun.” After her cheerful monologue, she says bye to the dog and walks away.