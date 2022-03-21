Doggo greets new neighbours, two adorable cats. Watch

For anyone who has seen dogs and cats together, it may not come as a surprise that they may not gel well enough at the very beginning. It thus becomes quite a concern for humans when dogs and cats come together or stay together. But this video that has recently been shared by Nextdoor on their Instagram page, shows quite a unique kind of interaction between a dog and two cats.

The video opens to show how a man is standing with his dog on the balcony as it intently looks outside. Soon enough, viewers can see as the camera pans towards the left of the screen, that the dog is, in fact, looking at some new friends. Two adorable cats can be seen on the balcony that adjoins the one where the dog is. The three of them seem to be scanning each other to understand if this might be a possible friendship.

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “When the new neighbours move in.” The caption was complete with a smiling face with three hearts emoji. The caption also included some hashtags like #dogsandpals #doggosdoingthings #dogsandcats #neighbors #neighborscat.

Watch it here:

This video was posted on Instagram around four days ago and it has so far garnered more than 28,800 views already. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop ‘aww-ing’ at the doggo and cattos’ reaction to each other.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to write, “I love how the guy keeps his hand there to make sure the dog is safe. “Hahaha, the face on the little black kitty hahaha. Love it,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “I literally just laughed out loud!”

What are your thoughts on this adorable doggo and its new catto friends?