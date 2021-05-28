Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable

Doggo videos can light up the day for many netizens, and one can never have enough of them. So, here is another one that will surely make you smile. An adorable video of a pet doggo dancing with a couple on their wedding day has just surfaced on the Internet.

The video shows the couple dancing to the song Perfect by Ed Sheeran when the doggo walks in, gives them its paws and decides to match the steps. The couple receives the doggo with smiles on their faces, while it wags its tail.

The clip is aptly captioned, “Hey! Don't forget me!!” Watch the video here:





The clip, posted just 15 hours ago, has received more than 21,000 upvotes already with close to 200 comments.

Several redditors gushed over the video in the comments section. “The fact that they both embrace the dog into the dance makes this so sweet,” a Reddit user commented. “If they have the dog’s approval, no one has the power to object to this marriage,” another joked.

