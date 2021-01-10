Aww alert: Doggo mommy’s reaction to her kids being too little to play is heartwarming

You may have heard of the term 'puppy eyes' being used to describe the expression someone makes by enlarging their eyes and pouting their lips. Now, get ready to see the mummy of some real-life puppies making such a face. The reason behind it is super wholesome, and learning about it may melt your heart.

This almost 20-second-long recording was shared on Reddit on January 9. "She brought her 8 babies a ball to play but they're still too little," reads the text shared alongside the clip.

The video opens to a shot of a brown-furred doggo looking directly at the camera. Next to her is a pen wherein some puppers are laying around. A green coloured ball is kept next to them.

The cameraperson then starts talking to mummy doggo, simultaneously explaining the whole scene to views. She says, "Did you want them to play? They're not big enough yet". The cute canine's eyes convey everything you need to know about how she feels.

Check out the recording below:

Since being shared to the subreddit 'aww', this share has accumulated over 99,200 upvotes and almost 750 comments.

Here's what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, "'Are they broken?' Such a concerned little face," trying to guess the doggo's perspective about the whole ordeal.

Another individual similarly wrote, "She's worried that her babies don't like sports as much as she does". "That bottom pup is just enjoying life," read one comment under the share.

A Reddit user stated, "She looks so disappointed," while another proclaimed, "Maybe it is a love offering. Her favourite toy for her loves".

