Doggo’s reaction after losing treats in a game is priceless. Watch

Animals love playing games. Several videos online show dogs enjoying a game of fetch or playing games in water. But here's a video that shows a doggo playing a game involving its treats. The video was posted three days ago and since being posted, it has gained a lot of traction on social media.

The clip opens to show a human moving two glasses placed upside down on a table and of them likely holds treats for the dog. The man starts moving these glasses and when he finally stops moving them, the dog needs to pick the glass that's hiding its treats. The doggo makes it pick and pokes its nose on the glass kept on right hand side of the table, only to find a tiny morsel of food. When the human picks up the other glass. The dog notices bigger and more treats hiding under it. The highlight of the video is the reaction of the dog, which is both hilarious and pitiful.

Take a look at the video which may evoke laughter from you:

The clip has been viewed over 1.9 lakh times. It has also received a lot of interesting comments. “Dogs are just the best,” wrote a Twitter user. “Omg this is funny. The look,” commented another. “What a lovely doggo,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON