Doggo’s reaction to ‘imaginary treat challenge’ may make you gush and laugh together. Watch
If you’re a regular on social media you may have come across adorable doggos partaking in the ‘imaginary treat challenge’. While most of the videos are aww-inducing, this Instagram clip of Maya the doggo may make your heart melt. The clip features Maya the Samoyed and her human.
The challenge involves the doggo’s human giving them ‘imaginary treats’ till the point they realise that they are being tricked. In the clip the smart doggo Maya keeps on having the treats till the fourth time and then gives an adorable reaction.
“The moment she realized it,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.
Take a look at the clip:
Shared on January 29, the clip has garnered over 2.8 lakh likes and tons of comments. Along with Maya’s human admirers, the comments section was also filled with reactions from her furry friends.
“I need to try this. Maybe air treatos are delicious,” read a comment by one of Maya’s friends. “Apologize right now,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww the side eye has my heart!” gushed another.
“Now that’s what I call empty calories fren,” commented a third.
What do you think of this adorable video?
